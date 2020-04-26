Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

UTG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UNITE Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,170.88 ($15.40).

LON UTG opened at GBX 782 ($10.29) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -24.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 841.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.95 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.05%.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

