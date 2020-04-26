Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.
