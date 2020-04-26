Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $3.58 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

