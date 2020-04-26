LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised LG Display from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

