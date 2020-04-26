Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

