Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

