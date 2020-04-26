LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

