Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOD. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

VOD opened at $13.64 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.