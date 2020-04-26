Ledyard National Bank Sells 700 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

Boeing stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.