Ledyard National Bank Sells 600 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

