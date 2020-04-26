Ledyard National Bank Sells 466 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

