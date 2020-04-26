Ledyard National Bank Sells 191 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

NYSE V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

