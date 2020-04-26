Ledyard National Bank Sells 190 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $328.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average of $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

