Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,809 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

