Ledyard National Bank Sells 14,774 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,774 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

