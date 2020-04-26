Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 482,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 86,214 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

