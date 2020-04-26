Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

NYSE ITW opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

