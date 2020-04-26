Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

