Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.