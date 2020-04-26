Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

NYSE:TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.60. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

