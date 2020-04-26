Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

