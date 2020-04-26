Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

