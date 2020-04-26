Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after purchasing an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,409,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after buying an additional 229,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

