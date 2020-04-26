Ledyard National Bank Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

