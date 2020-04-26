Ledyard National Bank Purchases 8,786 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLGB. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLGB opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

