Ledyard National Bank Purchases 60 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $306.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $347.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.70.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.