Ledyard National Bank Purchases 1,450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

