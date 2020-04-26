Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

