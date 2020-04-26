Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

