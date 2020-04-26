Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $145.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.