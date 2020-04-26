Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,545,000 after buying an additional 379,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after buying an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

NYSE:AEE opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

