Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $122.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

