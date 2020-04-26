Ledyard National Bank Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

