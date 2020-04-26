Ledyard National Bank Has $601,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

