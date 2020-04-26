Ledyard National Bank Has $332,000 Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 124,276 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

