Ledyard National Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 1.19% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 105,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

