Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

