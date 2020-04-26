Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

UPS stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

