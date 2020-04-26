Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

