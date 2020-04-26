Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $181.47 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a 200-day moving average of $198.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

