Ledyard National Bank Acquires 830 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after buying an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,104,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,676,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $43,453,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 177,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

