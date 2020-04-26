Ledyard National Bank Acquires 48,787 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

