Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

AAPL stock opened at $282.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.