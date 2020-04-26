Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $163.72 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $211.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

