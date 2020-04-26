KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHNGY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

