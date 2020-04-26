Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 204.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 793,667 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.96 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.