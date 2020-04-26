Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

