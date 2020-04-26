KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 488 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

