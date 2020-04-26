Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KEY. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.12.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 89.37%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.