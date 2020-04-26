KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.