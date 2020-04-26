KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after buying an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

